Court Case Filed Against Malta’s New Vaccine Rules As 17 Businesses And People Challenge Authorities

Seventeen establishments and individuals who will be directly impacted by new vaccine rules set to come into force tomorrow have filed court action against the new measures.

A warrant of prohibitory injunction was filed this morning, with the plaintiffs citing several clauses in the Constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights regarding discrimination, the right to work and earn a living, and the right to family life.

Judge Miriam Hayman will preside over the case, with the first sitting scheduled for 28th January.

Five lawyers – Arthur Azzopardi, Keith Borg, Eric Micallef Figallo, Clive Gerada and Franco Debono – are representing the 17 parties.

It is the second court case filed in Malta against COVID-19 measures and restrictions, following one filed last year by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Eric Micallef Figallo and Rudolf Ragonesi on behalf of the Human Health Alliance.

The new rules, set to come into force tomorrow, will limit entry to restaurants, bars, snack bars, gyms, events and other venues to people who have been adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

They have proven to be extremely controversial, with hundreds of people taking to the streets of Valletta to protest against them this morning. The Nationalist Party has also come out against the new rules and Opposition leader Bernard Grech today denounced them as an “inquisition against human rights”.

Cover photo: Main photo: Courts of Malta, Inset: Activist Kevin Falzon addresses a protest against the new vaccine rules this morning (Photo: Noel Apap: Faceook)