Court Frees Adrian Zammit Over Allegations He Didn’t Pick Up Goffy’s Poop On Marsa Bridge

One of Marsa’s most outspoken men has been freed by court after allegations that he didn’t clean up after his pet dog Goffy couldnt be supported by evidence.

Adrian Zammit and Goffy had made waves when they first appeared on social media, with Zammit’s very Maltese brand of humour racking up tens of thousands of views on Facebook alone.

However, the entire time he’s been entertaining people online, he’s been battling some very dirty charges.

“They tried to fine me €1,500 over an incident that someone said happened back in 2019, during the Marsa local elections, around the same day I had applied to be a candidate in the local election,” Zammit told Lovin Malta after court ended today.

He had been accused of not picking up his pet’s waste on the Marsa Bridge. Though it’s taken two years to be heard in court, Zammit was satisfied with the result.

“I have no idea why they did this, but I think it had something to do with the election,” he said. “But in court they produced on evidence, and I’ve been freed.”

Among the issues in court was that the dog in question believed to be behind the rogue poop was a pug… while Goffy – who is now deceased – was a bulldog.

“They said they had been sent footage and photos, but by the end everyone in the court room was laughing, even the magistrate was nearly laughing,” he said.

“It was pretty ridiculous, and one of the most banal things I’ve ever been through – but the sum wasn’t banal, it was over €1,500 over Goffy’s alleged koko.”