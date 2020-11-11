Court-Ordered Injunction On Behalf Of Serie A Led To Maltese IPTV Interruptions Over Weekend

A court-ordered injunction led to IPTV transmissions being halted in Malta over the weekend as Italian authorities and international companies push to end the illegal streaming of premium content in various European countries.

“Copyright owners across Europe are becoming increasingly proactive in tackling the issue of IPTV services which illegally provide access to content such as sports and films,” a Melita spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

The Italian football league, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, has been central in pushing to stop such “criminal activity” leading to them filing successful injunctions in an Italian court.

This happened as the Guardia di Finanza stopped over 1,000 IPTV service providers and platforms in Italy, leading to several Maltese providers finding their service had also stopped and their customers were complaining.

“In Malta, IMG, the agency for Serie A, has filed an injunction in court to tackle piracy by preventing the illegal streaming of Serie A matches,” the spokesperson said. “Following this injunction, Melita and GO, who together legitimately broadcast Serie A matches in Malta, were instructed by the courts to terminate internet access to those individuals or organisations found to be broadcasting Serie A content through illegal IPTV services.”

“These actions do not, in any way, affect the internet access of consumers, nor legitimate TV broadcasts of Serie A matches. Moving forward, Melita will continue to comply with any instructions or requests made by the courts, relevant law enforcement agencies or any authority vested with the right to request such an action,” they said.

IPTV has proliferated in Malta over recent years, with the Broadcasting Authority saying at least one in five Maltese households utilise IPTV services back in 2017.

Melita said it remained committed to safe and legal enjoyment of premium sports content, saying that there was no other country in Europe that offered such a wide variety of content legally for such a low price.

“For €5 per month Melita customers can enjoy Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League and Europa League football, Formula One, Six Nations Rugby, the world’s top golf and tennis tournaments, and more,” they said.