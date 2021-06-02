Court Rejects Yorgen Fenech’s Bid To Block Caruana Galizia Family From Making Submission In Constitutional Case 

Malta’s courts have rejected an attempt by Yorgen Fenech to block the Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family from making submissions in a constitutional case filed by the murder suspect regarding his continued detention.

Last month, Fenech filed constitutional proceedings arguing that his continued detention, 500 days after first being arrested, had no basis in law.

Fenech also objected to a request made by the Caruana Galizia family, for it to be allowed to make submissions in order to safeguard its rights.

In a decree handed down today, Judge Miriam Haymann started by noting that the family had both a personal and emotive interest in the case as well as a juridical one related to the application filed by Fenech.