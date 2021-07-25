Courts Asked To Declare Bolt Insolvent As Debono Group Calls In €1.6 Million Debt 

One of the shareholders in the company that operates the Bolt food and mobility apps, has asked the courts to declare the company unable to meet its financial obligations, and to order its dissolution.

The Debono Group, a 20% shareholder in TXF Tech which runs Bolt in Malta, is suing the same company and the affiliated TXF Tunisia, over what it says is a failure of both companies to repay €1.6 million in debt owed to the Debono Group.

In two separate applications filed before the commercial court, the Debono Group accused Bolt of being “legally insolvent” despite the fact that it appears to be operating without any difficulty.

The latest action was taken in light of the fact that the debt had not been paid, despite a court order.