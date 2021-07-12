Courts Still Unable To Notify Christian Grima As Joseph Muscat’s Libel Case Against Him Is Put Off Till October 

The courts have still not been able to notify lawyer Christian Grima about libel proceedings initiated against him by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. The case has been put off till October.

Muscat initiated defamation proceedings against Grima, a former secondary school classmate of his, over a post in which Grima stated that Muscat had killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The first sitting was scheduled to take place last month but was postponed since the courts had not succeeded in handing Grima a summons to appear in court.

After first attempting to notify Grima at his Valletta address, a second attempt was made on 24th June, this time at an address in St Julian’s, according to court records. The outcome of this latest attempt remains pending.