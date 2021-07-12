Courts Still Unable To Notify Christian Grima As Joseph Muscat’s Libel Case Against Him Is Put Off Till October
The courts have still not been able to notify lawyer Christian Grima about libel proceedings initiated against him by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. The case has been put off till October.
Muscat initiated defamation proceedings against Grima, a former secondary school classmate of his, over a post in which Grima stated that Muscat had killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The first sitting was scheduled to take place last month but was postponed since the courts had not succeeded in handing Grima a summons to appear in court.
After first attempting to notify Grima at his Valletta address, a second attempt was made on 24th June, this time at an address in St Julian’s, according to court records. The outcome of this latest attempt remains pending.
Back in May, Muscat took to Facebook to say that he had decided to sue Grima over a social media comment accusing the former Prime Minister of blowing up Caruana Galizia.
In the post Grima shared a video uploaded by the Nationalist Party’s youth movement MZPN, featuring Muscat’s wife talking about Caruana Galizia’s murder.
Grima drew attention to Michelle Muscat’s euphemistic phrasing when she referred to “what happened to” Caruana Galizia.
“What happened to her? Your husband blew her up. That’s what happened to her,” Grima wrote, on May 2nd 2020.
In his post, Muscat said that he had only sued for libel around five times in his 15-year political career. This comment, he said, had crossed the line.
Grima has amassed a considerable following on Facebook for his stinging commentary about Maltese politics.
What do you make of this case?