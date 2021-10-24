COVID-19 Booster ‘Essential’ To Save Christmas Holidays And Winter Season, Chris Fearne Says

Health Minister Chris Fearne has described the ongoing COVID-19 booster campaign as “essential” in avoiding the reintroduction of restrictions over the coming weeks.

“As of yesterday evening, three COVID-19 patients were in ITU and 15 in Mater Dei so the situation is under control,” Fearne said on ONE’s PaperScan this morning.

“It’s important to get the booster when you receive the appointment because it will save our winter and Christmas holidays.”

Fearne said that around two-thirds of over-70s have already taken the booster and that he will announce details in Parliament tomorrow about how it will be given to other age groups.

He defended Malta’s strategy of reducing restrictions bit by bit, referring to the situation in some eastern European countries that have had to reintroduce restrictions and the UK, which is under pressure from scientists to do likewise due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“In recent weeks, I’ve been resisting calls by youths and parts of society for the restrictions to end completely,” he said. “I understand that everyone’s fed up after almost two years of the pandemic and over 90% of the population vaccinated but week by week we’re relaxing more and more measures in a way that makes sense.”

“We want to safeguard our health but also our businesses during the Christmas season; we don’t want to re-introduce restrictions like other European countries are doing.”

Fearne also urged people to get vaccinated against influenza when the flu shot campaign for over 55s starts tomorrow and confirmed that children will be offered the flu shot earlier than usual this year seeing as they haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.