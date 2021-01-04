COVID-19: Boris Johnson Announces New National Lockdown For England

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England as a new COVID-19 variant spread across the country.

The national lockdown will mean people are instructed to stay home just as they did during the lockdown in March, 2020.

People are permitted to leave their homes to shop for essentials, exercise, work if they cannot from home, get a COVID-19 test or escape domestic violence.

Johnson announced the measures in a TV address Monday night as he described the new rise of COVID-19 cases in the country as alarming.

Saying UK health authorities were concerned the NHS might be overwhelmed with cases with 21 days, he also advised that all primary and secondary schools and colleges will change to remote schooling as from tomorrow.

This comes as many English students had returned to school today.

However, he said the biggest difference between this lockdown and last March’s was that this time, the country was rolling out a vaccine nation-wide.

