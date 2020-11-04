COVID-19 Claims Two More Victims In Malta In Largest Daily Rise In Fatalities

Two men have become Malta’s latest victims to succumb to COVID-19.

The first was a 63-year-old chronically ill man tested positive for the virus upon admission into Mater Dei on 12th October. He died earlier today.

The second was an 83-year-old resident of Mount Carmel Hospital. He tested positive for the virus on 1st November.

This means Malta’s coronavirus death toll is up to 69, marking the highest single-day rise in deaths relating to the virus.

The 87-year old was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 1st November and tested positive the day after.

He passed away at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

Fr Robbie Wirth, an 86-year-old Jesuit priest also passed away earlier in the day after testing positive for COVID-19.

RIP