COVID-19 Plays Part In Reducing Harmful Pollution On Malta’s Roads… And Increasing Another

Less vehicles on Malta’s streets during the COVID-19 pandemic has played a major part in a drop in traffic-related pollution in the country, a University of Malta study has revealed.

The study estimates that Nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which is mostly produced by vehicles, dropped by over 50% in Malta’s traffic-congested areas.

For example, Msida saw a 52% drop and Żejtun a 57% decrease.

However, once restrictions were eased on 15th June 2020, traffic and pollution levels reached 2019 levels by 7th October, the day schools were reopened.

NO2 can be detrimental to a person’s health, particularly when it comes to respiratory issues. It plays a part in Malta, with a large number of people suffering from such conditions.

The drop in vehicles on the road did have an adverse effect. Over the same period, Ozone (O3) emissions increased. That’s because ozone is a byproduct of parked cars (and other stationery products).

In Msida, for example, O3 was up by 61%, while it was up by 20% in Żejtun.

Ozone can also be particularly harmful and can have an impact on a person’s respiratory system.

The authors, academics Noel Aquilina, Sara Fenech and Ryan Vella, note that their results highlight the effect traffic has on NO2 concentrations, and how this can be harmful. However, this will inevitably alter the atmospheric chemical balance and may lead to increases in other pollutants such as O3.

“Thus, in a future where 03NO2 emissions are targeted to decrease by similar levels to those observed during the pandemic, the burden to control 03 levels will be enhanced,” they said. “Therefore, policies should focus on limiting 03 precursors which are not routinely measured across Europe.”

