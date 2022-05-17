COVID-19 Restrictions In Maltese Childcare Centres To Be Removed Following Protest

COVID-19 measures hampering operations in childcare centres are set to be removed following protests by stakeholders in the industry.

Minister for Health Chris Fearne has announced in Parliament that as of 6th June 2022, social distancing measures in childcare centres will be removed, allowing for smoother operations in the establishments.

In addition, he added that as of the day, children under 12 years of age will no longer need a negative COVID-19 test to enter Malta.

Fearne said that the COVID-19 situation had remained stable over recent weeks, even after several major restrictions had been removed in Malta.

The announcement followed directives issued to childcare centres around the island banning authorities from carrying out visits and checks after the government refused to relax restrictions in their industry.