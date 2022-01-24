COVID-19 Tests For Fully Vaccinated People Arriving In England Will Be Scrapped

Apart from that, people are no longer being told to work from home.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 passports and the mandatory wearing of face masks are being scrapped in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just confirmed that COVID-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England are being scrapped soon.

This came after the chief executives of the UK’s largest airlines were urging the British Government to end all travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

It was argued by the bosses that the Omicron variant is now in retreat and that current measures have a “limited effect” in preventing the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, however, the World Health Organisation Dr David Nabarro told Sky News that the virus should not be treated like the flu, because it’s “very nasty and rather cunning”.

This comes just a few days after England and Ireland announced that they will be scrapping the vaccine certificate requirement upon entry to establishments.

