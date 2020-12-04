COVID-19 Vaccine Projected To Arrive In Malta In Four Weeks’ Time, Chris Fearne Says

Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is projected to start getting distributed in Malta by the first week of January 2021, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Times of Malta.

The European Medicines Agency set a 29th December deadline for the vaccine to be granted approval.

Earlier this week, the UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use.

Studies have shown that the vaccine can offer up to 95% protection against the virus and is safe for roll out.

Meanwhile, Malta has been allocated 500,000 doses of this same vaccine – enough to vaccine 250,000 people with two shots each.

