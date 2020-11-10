COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Available In Malta By Early 2021, Chris Fearne Says

Malta’s first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine should be available by early 2021, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Lovin Malta.

Only yesterday, it was announced that the vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech is 90% effective in people.

The finding was made following the first independent analysis of a COVID-19 vaccine in phase 3 trials, that is the phase right before the product is given a commercial license and allowed on the market.

“Thanks to the joint procurement agreement which we entered into with the European Commission earlier this year, Malta will be one of the first countries worldwide to start receiving the vaccine,” Fearne said.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine is expected to be submitted to health authorities for emergency approval in the third week of November. Other companies working on a vaccine, like Moderna or AstraZeneca, will not be expecting results for at least a few more weeks.

