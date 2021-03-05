COVID-19 Variants Makes Up Roughly 8% Of All Cases In Malta, With At Least 61 UK-Strain Patients 

COVID-19 variants make up roughly 8% of all of Malta’s active cases, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has revealed.

Speaking at a press conference, Gauci said that there are currently 61 patients with the UK variant, one of the most infectious strains of the virus.

She said that authorities were currently undergoing investigations to examine whether the 8% estimation should be driven up.

The South African mutation of COVID-19 has been found in several Maltese patients, which is thought to be even more contagious. However, no details were given as to how many active patients there were today.

In the cases of both the UK and South African strain, there is no evidence to suggest that they cause more serious illness amongst people who become infected.

Earlier today, Malta reached 3,252 active COVID-19 cases, which is a record for the country, after authorities recorded 283 new cases, 156 recoveries, and three more deaths over the last 24 hours.

The cases have spiked in recent weeks with Malta confirming record daily figures.

Yesterday, the government introduced a swathe of new mitigation measures, which included the closure of restaurants, kiosks, and snack bars as of today.

Planned events in private houses will be limited to a maximum of four households, with a €100 fine for every person caught in breach of the law.

Hospital visits, contact sport for children younger than 16 and mass organised events have also been banned, except for weddings and religious events.

The measures will apply till 11th April.

