‘COVID-19 Will Not Kill Christmas’ Jason Micallef Says As He Unveils Festive Programme For Valletta

There seems to be a sliver of hope for this year’s Christmas season, as a programme of activities for December were unveiled to keep Valletta bustling this festive season today.

“COVID-19 will not kill Christmas. We want to ensure the Christmas spirit stays alive,” Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef said at a press conference to announce the launch of “Christmas in the City”.

Everything from children’s choirs, opera shows, festive lights, projections and nativity scenes will be happening across the capital’s main streets and squares will all be included in this year’s programme, the Malta Independent reported.

It will run from 20th November till the end of the year.

In an effort to boost business hit by the pandemic, discussions are being held to extend opening hours of retail shops in the city, while Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli announced a €50,000 investment to allow free parking for the public in MCP car park from 8th December till the end of the year.

The fate of Christmas and new year celebrations remains unclear, with Health Minister Chris Fearne previously telling people to forget about Christmas gathering at home this year. Bars are currently under a month lockdown due to soaring COVID-19 cases, while masks were made mandatory outdoors and groups of people are limited to six.

Do you think Valletta will be bustling this Christmas season?