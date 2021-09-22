CPD Officer Providing Private Mooring Services Using State Resources Faces Disciplinary Proceedings

An officer within the Civil Protection Department is facing disciplinary proceedings following revelations that he was potentially providing private mooring services to persons using official resources.

A video sent to Lovin Malta taken in August 2021 shows the vessel docking by the seaside near the entrance of the Grand Harbour in Valletta, using a CPD vessel to do so. The video shows the vessel circling the area, providing assistance to other boats in the area.

One crew member even jumps off the boat, bringing up a makeshift anchor from the seabed.