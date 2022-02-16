Crane Sent To Clear Marsa Fatal Accident Debris As Transport Malta Attempt To Reopen Road
A crane has been seen at the site of the horrific Marsa accident, attempting to clear the wreckage of the accident which took place earlier today, and reopen the road.
Footage emerged of a traffic accident in Marsa that saw a truck overturn on Triq Aldo Moro. The incident cost the life of a 28-year-old motorcyclist.
A police statement said that the accident happened after a truck, driven by a 56-year-old resident of Bormla, lost control, hit the centre strip on Triq Aldo Moro, and turned over.
The resulting debris created additional problems on the road, with traffic jams extending to further regions of the island.
The situation had Transport Malta close Aldo Moro road until the situation is declared safe for use once again.
🚨 Due to this morning’s accident, p/o Aldo Moro Rd, #Marsa closed. ⚠️ Avoid this road when travelling to/from southern Malta. ➡️ Alternative routes through #Qormi & #Luqa. Working with @TransportMalta, @MaltaPolice to reopen road as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dlFDQp8aNE
— Infrastructure Malta (@InfraMalta) February 16, 2022
Tag someone who needs to know