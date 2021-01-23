Crime In Malta Decreased In 2020 Compared To Previous Years But Domestic Violence Cases Shot Up

Malta experienced a decrease in crime in 2020 when compared to previous years.

According to a report published earlier today, crime dropped by 16 percent, marking the fourth consecutive year that the island registered a decrease in the number of crimes per year.

Statistics highlighted that there were 25.4 crimes for every 1,000 people in 2020, a drastic improvement from the 42 crimes per 1,000 people reported in 2015.

The most notable decrease in crime was with regards to stealing which dropped by 31 percent between 2019 and 2020 while crimes related to damages decreased by 19 percent.

The report also showed that sexual offences decreased by 14 percent.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, but noted how increased policing efforts were being noticed.

“We acted by putting police on the streets and not behind a bank waiting for a report, something we plan to continue doing,” he said.

Although crime in general decreased, technology-related crimes increased by 44 percent as did domestic violence which shot up by 24 percent, both areas correlating with the pandemic which saw more people spend time indoors.

There were also a number of high profile homicides last year including Chrisitan Pandalfino and Ivor Maciejowski, Saviour Gaffarena and Chantelle Chetcuit.

Speaking at the press conference today, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa noted how all seven homicide cases of 2020 had been solved.

Did you feel safe in 2020? Let us know below