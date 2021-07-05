Criminal Lawyer Joe Giglio Makes Move To Enter PN’s Executive Committee

Criminal lawyer Joe Giglio has submitted his nomination to enter the election for the Nationalist Party’s Executive Committee.

Giglio, who will be contesting the next general election on the PN’s ticket, said he submitted his name after speaking with PN leader Bernard Grech.

“I plan on continuing my political journey and am determined to help the Nationalist Party however I can so that together, we can bring about a new form of politics in our country,” Giglio said during his announcement.

“I urge all PN councillors to participate in this process.”