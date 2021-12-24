Criminal Lawyers Franco Debono And Roberto Montalto To Represent Koħħu In HSBC Heist Trial
Self-confessed murderer Vince Muscat will be represented by top criminal lawyers Roberto Montalto and Franco Debono in the upcoming trial over his involvment in the botched 2010 HSBC heist.
Last month, lawyer Marc Sant, who negotiated a presidential pardon for Muscat earlier this year, renounced his brief, leaving Sant without a lawyer.
The vacancy has now been filled by two of the country’s most high-profile criminal lawyers.
In February, Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and was granted a presidential pardon to reveal all he knew about the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.
Muscat has since made two additional requests for a presidential pardon in relation to his involvement in the attempted HSBC Heist.
Muscat was one of three individuals charged with carrying out the attempted robbery and is due to stand trial in the coming months.
In his request for a pardon, Muscat has claimed to be able to identify a sitting and former minister who he says were involved in the attempt on HSBC.
Montalto has in the past represented Daphne Caruana Galizia in libel cases and had received messages from the late journalists telling him that she needed to speak with him about something she was writing, days before the assassination.
Debono, a former Nationalist MP who went up against the Gonzi administration, is a prolific lawyer and often involved in some of the most high-profile and controversial cases in the country.
Tag someone who needs to read this