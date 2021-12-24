Criminal Lawyers Franco Debono And Roberto Montalto To Represent Koħħu In HSBC Heist Trial 

Self-confessed murderer Vince Muscat will be represented by top criminal lawyers Roberto Montalto and Franco Debono in the upcoming trial over his involvment in the botched 2010 HSBC heist.

Last month, lawyer Marc Sant, who negotiated a presidential pardon for Muscat earlier this year, renounced his brief, leaving Sant without a lawyer.

The vacancy has now been filled by two of the country’s most high-profile criminal lawyers.

In February, Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and was granted a presidential pardon to reveal all he knew about the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.