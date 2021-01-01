Crowded Valletta New Year Celebrations Draws Criticism Online For Lack Of Social Distancing

Hundreds of people flocked to Valletta last night to welcome the New Year despite health authorities’ advice not to.

Photos uploaded on social media show people gathered at St George’s Square in celebration but their actions have since been condemned online as irresponsible.

Most notably, popular social media influencer Terry Ta’ Bormla took to Facebook questioning why people weren’t socially distancing.

“Will we ever learn? Is this how you want to start the new year? Where is the social distancing that Charmaine Gauci talked about? Shame!” she said.

The photos, which shows people gathered in droves, has drawn criticism for the lack of adherence shown towards current public health measures put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Malta registered three cases of the United Kingdom coronavirus variant which is believed to be more contagious than the strain of COVID-19.

In addition, health authorities today confirmed 135 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 recoveries. Three people passed away from the virus yesterday.

Despite health authorities’ appeal to celebrate the new year responsibility, many seem to have ignored the advice. In Paceville, a fight erupted outside an entertainment venue where close to 50 people had gathered. Several people have been arrested and three were rushed to hospital after suffering injuries.

What do you make of this? Let us know below