Crowdfunding Campaign To Fund Legal Challenge To DB Group Project Collects €18,000 In Just Over A Week

A crowdfunding campaign by residents and NGOs to fund a legal challenge to the massive hotel and commercial complex approved on the former ITS site in St George’s Bay has already collected close to €18,000.

The campaign was launched last Saturday, following the Planning Authority’s approval of the project, which will see the construction of two 18-storey towers alongside a third 12-storey tower.

The campaign is being spearheaded by ACT Malta, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers Association of Malta, Rota, Sustainable Built Environment Malta and the Archaeological Society of Malta.

Speaking to the Malta Independent, Andre Callus from Moviment Graffitti, said that the campaign had succeeded in collecting €14,000 in the first three days following its launch, with the figure currently standing at around €18,000.