Cruiseliner Blocked From Entering Malta Following COVID-19 Outbreak 

A cruiseliner has been blocked from entering Malta after reporting several positive COVID-19 cases among its passengers.

MSC Grandiosa has so far confirmed at least 100 positive cases among its 4,800 passengers. All MSC Cruises crew members and passengers over the age of 12 are required to be fully vaccinated, while all travellers aged 2 and over must submit a pre-departure negative test.

There are Maltese people on board. However, none of them are positive.

The ship will now go to Palma de Mallorca, where all passengers will be tested. Whoever doesn’t test positive will return back by plane.

All positive passengers and their close contacts have been “immediately isolated in cabins with balconies.”

“In line with the protocol, we organize transportation back home, all done in alignment with the relevant health and other authorities,” said MSC Cruises’ statement.

Positive passengers will be returned back home to the cruiseliner’s expense.

