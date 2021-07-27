MEP Cyrus Engerer Says Alleged Homophobic Attack In Paceville ‘Unacceptable’ And Calls For Better Security

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer took to Facebook to call for better-trained security staff following an alleged homophobic attack that took place in a popular Paceville bar. “What happened once again at The Nordic Bar Malta is unacceptable,” the progressive politician said, referring to a bouncer who allegedly forcibly kicked out two women from a bar for kissing.

An alleged victim took to Facebook to detail her “horrendous” experience that resulted in her and a woman she kissed being kicked out of the Nordic bar in Paceville. “We shared a kiss, and soon enough one of the bouncers came to our table to kick us out,” she said. “He threw us to the ground, kicked us several times and held us down,” she continued.

“We have the best laws in Europe, yet hate is still strong and present,” Engerer said. Malta has ranked first for the sixth year in a row in a report that measures the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community in countries, and looking at recent incidents, it’s become hard to believe in the report’s accuracy. In fact, Engerer continued to warn that the past few weeks have seen a rise in homophobic violence on the island. Earlier this month, a gay Maltese man was set-up, attacked and robbed after making plans to meet another man on the dating app Grindr. “We must raise more awareness and make sure that security staff are trained and made known of our freedom and rights in Malta,” he insisted. Engerer concluded by inviting Chamber of SMEs deputy president Philip Fenech to collaborate on a project with two stand-out LGBTQ+ movements. “Philip Fenech, let’s collaborate on a project together with Malta Gay Rights Movement and Allied Rainbow Communities to bring about the change needed. Everyone must feel safe – we are an #LQBTIQFreedomZone.” Have you experienced any similar homophobic attacks in Malta recently?