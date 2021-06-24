Cyrus Engerer The Only Maltese MEP To Vote In Favour Of EP Report Declaring Abortion A Human Right

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer was the only Maltese MEP to vote in favour of a report on women’s sexual and reproductive health, which calls for safe and legal abortion to be available to all citizens across the European Union.

The report, drawn up by Croatian MEP Predrag Fred Matic, was approved by the European Parliament earlier today with 378 votes in favour, 255 votes against and with 32 abstentions.

While Engerer was the only MEP to vote in favour of the report, his Labour colleagues Alfred Sant and Josianne Cutajar abstained.

Nationalist MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa, as well as Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba voted against the report.

In the run-up to the vote, Engerer said that the report went beyond just abortion and it was unfortunate that this is only aspect of it that had been discussed in Malta.

The report notes that the procedure is not available in some EU countries – primarily Malta – leading women to have to seek underground solutions, which according to the report is a violation of their human rights.