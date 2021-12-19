Daniel Bogdanovic Is Still Working In Justyne Caruana’s Education Ministry 

Daniel Bogdanovic is still working within the Education Ministry, months after a controversial €5,900 a month direct order handed out by his partner, Minister Justyne Caruana, was scrapped.

The direct order, which involved work Bogdanovic never actually conducted, has been flagged as a clear “abuse of power” by Caruana. The deal is now subject to a criminal investigation by the police.

Still, Bogdanovic continues within the Education Ministry. He was first employed as a customer care official, the highest pay grade he could receive, within the Ministry’s private secretariat on 2nd December 2020, a few weeks after Caruana was appointed Education.

Bogdanovic was first put on the government’s community workers scheme in 2017, first working under the Gozo Ministry, which at a time was headed by Caruana. He remained there when she resigned over her estranged husband, Silvio Valletta’s links to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in January. 2020.

Today, well-informed sources claim that Bogdanovic continues to occupy a role within an agency that falls under the Education Ministry. It is believed that he is working within the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

Caruana and Bogdanovic continue to be seen together in and around the ministerial building, working on the same floor. They have even accompanied one another to school visits over the last few months.

The Shift News also recently reported that the pair were spotted together attending a concert at the Astra Theatre in Victoria in November. Caruana was attending in her official capacity as Education Minister.

Prime Minister Robert Abela continues to refuse to take action, months after the story was first revealed.

Bogdanovic did not even author said recommendations, with the report actually being done by one of Caruana’s consultants, Paul Debattista.

“In fact, there is almost no proof of Bogdanovic’s involvement,” Hyzler’s report reads.

It was first revealed in March that Caruana had granted Bogdanovic, her boyfriend, a three-month contract worth €15,000 to visit government schools and draft recommendations on how to improve the national sports school’s ability to produce elite athletes. The Education Ministry had denied the claims just a month before.

Bogdanovic was an elite athlete in his own right, playing for the likes of Barnsley, Sheffield United and Blackpool in his prime. However, his contract with the Education Ministry raised eyebrows given his lack of pedagogical qualifications and his personal relationship with the Minister.

A Standards Commissioner’s report has confirmed that Bogdanovic served other roles in the ministry, including technical work, photocopies, taking visitors’ temperature, etc. It did not mention what his remuneration was.

It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against Caruana with the Prime Minister dead-set on delaying in making a decision.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana and Prime Minister Robert Abela did not respond to questions sent at the time of publication.