Daniel Holmes’ Bestselling Memoir Now Available As An E-Book
Daniel Holmes’ prison memoir is available as an e-book after a sold-out highly successful first print run.
‘Daniel Holmes: A Memoir From Malta’s Prison’ has now been added to Amazon’s Kindle Store, and is available for download as of today.
The explosive memoir chronicles Holmes’ time in Corradino Correctional Facility, where he served over eight years out of a 10-and-a-half year prison sentence for growing cannabis in his Gozitan flat.
Published by Lovin Malta, the memoir showed firsthand the every day experience of prisoners in Malta – from rubbing shoulders with some of Malta’s most well-known criminals to staying sane inside the bare white walls of jail, readers can now get a glimpse of prison life like never before.
The book was listed on Agenda Bookstore’s bestseller list, and was even quoted as Peppi Azzopardi’s favourite book from 2020.
How to order the e-book
To get your hands on the Daniel Holmes e-book, click this link here, or download it now from the Kindle Store.
If you don’t have a Kindle device, be sure to remember to download the free Kindle app, so you too can experience the full functionality of the e-book, available on the Apple Store, Google Play, the Windows Store, and the Amazon Appstore for Android.
How to order the print version
If you would like to order a physical copy of the memoir, visit the Lovin Deals store at the link below.
A look back at Daniel Holmes’ story
Holmes was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison along with his British friend Barry Lee. With the courts coming down hard on Holmes and Lee, the pair ended up losing hope in finding justice; Lee ended up committing suicide in prison shortly afterward.
Holmes remained strong, determined to reunite with his beloved partner – and now wife – Marzena. He spent his time behind bars taking notes of all he saw, from infamous Maltese prisoners to the inner workings of the prison system.
Lovin Malta joined him on the day of his release in 2018 – watch the full documentary below and see a man who was locked up before Facebook was even a thing, emerge into a brave new world.
Let us know what you think of the book on Amazon Kindle by leaving a book review.