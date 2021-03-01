Daniel Holmes’ Bestselling Memoir Now Available As An E-Book

Daniel Holmes’ prison memoir is available as an e-book after a sold-out highly successful first print run.

‘Daniel Holmes: A Memoir From Malta’s Prison’ has now been added to Amazon’s Kindle Store, and is available for download as of today.

The explosive memoir chronicles Holmes’ time in Corradino Correctional Facility, where he served over eight years out of a 10-and-a-half year prison sentence for growing cannabis in his Gozitan flat.

Published by Lovin Malta, the memoir showed firsthand the every day experience of prisoners in Malta – from rubbing shoulders with some of Malta’s most well-known criminals to staying sane inside the bare white walls of jail, readers can now get a glimpse of prison life like never before.

The book was listed on Agenda Bookstore’s bestseller list, and was even quoted as Peppi Azzopardi’s favourite book from 2020.

