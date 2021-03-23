Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation Against Pardon For Degiorgio Brothers: ‘It Would Deny Justice’

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has called on the President to reject a pardon request by two of the men charged with her assassination.

“Full justice can only be served if Daphne’s killers receive the punishment that fits their crime – the murder of a mother by criminals who were willing to blow up her family with her to make sure she is killed,” the foundation said.

“Justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia means her murderers should not be pardoned. Past crimes should not be cashed as currency for killers to buy their way out of justice for murder.”

“Crimes should be solved and criminals brought to justice, but not at the expense of denying Daphne the justice she deserves. She has already given far too much for that.”

Yesterday, Alfred and George Degiorgio both wrote to the president asking him to grant them a presidential pardon for them to reveal concrete and verifiable evidence about a number of major unsolved crimes.

The information they have will implicate a former minister and a sitting minister, they claim.

Similar claims were made by the third man charged with the assassination, Vince Muscat, who was recently granted a reduced sentence in the case after admitting to the charges against him.

Unlike the evidence Muscat has been able to provide so far, the Degiorgios claim they are able to give trustworthy evidence, “that is not hearsay”.

It is believed that the former minister is referred to is Chris Cardona, the former Economy Minister, while the sitting minister is believed to be Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela.

Speaking in parliament this evening, Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi claimed that Cardona had been arrested in connection with the failed 2010 HSBC heist and that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was aware of this when he appointed him minister.

Do you think a pardon should be granted?