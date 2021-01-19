Daphne Caruana Galizia Hitman Gets €7,000 As Her Son Questions State’s Ability To Protect Citizens

A Maltese court handing out €7,000 to Alfred Degiorgio, one the men charged with murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, over major delays to sittings in a hold-up case has led to serious questions over the state’s ability to protect its citizens.

“Today, suspected car-bomber Alfred Degiorgio was awarded €7,000 in damages paid for by the state because our Ministry of Justice took 13 years to appoint a fingerprint expert in a case against Degiorgio for a hold-up in the year 2000,” Matthew Caruana Galizia wrote on social media.

“To add insult to injury, the judge overturned Degiorgio’s August 2017 conviction for that hold-up – which in any case came with a suspended sentence that left Degiorgio free to put a bomb in my mother’s car.”

“We’re left wondering, what purpose does the Maltese state serve if it cannot even do the basic job of keeping us safe?” he continued.

Degiorgio filed the constitutional case in December 2018 after a court overturned a decision over a hold-up in 2000, where more than €2 million were stolen from a Group 4 van.

Degiorgio was eventually handed a two year suspended sentence in August 2017. He eventually argued that the delays breached his rights.

Two months later, Degiorgio, along with his brother George and Vince Muscat, allegedly murdered Caruana Galizia by car bomb.