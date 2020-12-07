Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Inquiry Ought To End Next Week, Robert Abela Says

The public inquiry into the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana ought to end next week, the Prime Minister said today.

Originally scheduled to conclude on 15th September, the inquiry had requested a three month extension seeing as courts were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to finish listening to witnesses on 15th December, but the board could request a further extension if it feels the need to listen to more witnesses.

“The inquiry has until the 14th/15th of December before it comes to an end, I am faithful the inquiry board will have come to a close on that inquiry,” Robert Abela said today.

When asked if it could receive another extension, he said “my position is clear”.



“The inquiry board ought to close, it’s been given enough time, and its closing date was the extension date requested by the board,” Abela responded.