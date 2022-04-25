Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Suspects Again Denied Pardon In Return For Implicating Former Minister

Cabinet has shot down a request by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects George and Alfred Degiorgio for a presidential pardon in return for information implicating a former minister in the assassination.

“In line with advice given by the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner, Cabinet has today decided to advise the President against accepting a pardon request that Mr Alfred Degiorgio and Mr George Degiorgio submitted on 4th April 2022,” a brief government statement published this evening read.

“Cabinet’s decision isn’t only based on the advice of the relevant institutions but also in the national interest and in the interest of the proper administration of justice.”

The Degiorgio brothers were arrested in December 2017, three months after Caruana Galizia’s assassination, but have yet to face a trial, with the wheels of justice moving at a sluggish pace.

After two requests for a pardon were turned down, the brothers filed a fresh request this month, once again claiming to have information about a former minister who acted as a mastermind in the murder, as well as another middleman who has not yet been charged or pardoned.

They also said they can disclose the mastermind and killers in another as-yet unsolved murder.