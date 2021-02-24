د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Lawyer: ‘Case Closed’ Doesn’t Exclude Political Interference After Murder

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The police commissioner’s declaration that all suspects in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination have been caught doesn’t exclude the possibility of political interference after the murder, criminal lawyer Roberto Montalto has noted.

Interviewed on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa moments after Angelo Gafa’s declaration, Montalto, who used to be Caruana Galizia’s lawyer, urged people to look closer at statements made by the police commissioner and Prime Minister Robert Abela which exclude evidence of political involvement in the murder. 

“We must be careful – our Prime Minister is a lawyer who has worked with me in court so he knows well what words he’s using,” he said. “It could be that politicians weren’t involved in the murder but were involved in subsequent interference related to the murder.”

“The declarations by Gafa and Abela don’t mean they’re excluding politicians from the whole picture. They could have assisted after the murder; we’ve all heard these things.”

Montalto, who helped the government draft a new system to appoint police commissioners, had positive words for Gafa.

“I didn’t have the slightest doubt that the new mechanism would result in a good police commissioner being chosen,” he said. “It seems like we’re moving in the right direction; the police commissioner is doing everything his predecessor didn’t do.”

Gafa’s declaration came after police arrested Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, and Jamie Vella during a major operation yesterday. The three suspects, along with George Degiorgio, are being charged in court this evening in connection with the murders of both Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

You can follow a blow-by-blow account of the proceedings live here.

Do you believe all those involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder have been apprehended?

READ NEXT: LIVE: Maksar Brothers, Jamie Vella, And George Degiorgio Appear In Court Over Caruana Galizia And Chircop Murders

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?