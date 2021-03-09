Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murderers Paid €50,000 Each, Vince Muscat Confirms

The three men who carried out the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia pocketed €50,000 each for the murder, Vince Muscat has confirmed.

Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud confirmed to the court that Muscat, who has pleaded guilty for his role in the murder, has told a magisterial inquiry that Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and himself took home €50,000 each.

He said they were first paid a €30,000 deposit when the murder was commissioned and pocketed a further €120,000 once the murder was carried out on 16th October 2017. The fee was split equally among the three men.

Muscat has given in-depth details on how the murder was carried out to both investigators and a magisterial inquiry.

He has confirmed there were two plans on how to murder Caruana Galizia: by a car bomb, or with a long-range rifle.

Muscat has revealed that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were the men to supply both the bomb and the rifles. The rifle would have been used to shoot Caruana Galizia through her window as she worked. However, George Degiorgio was adamant a bomb be used. The bomb was stored in a garage in Naxxar.

There were still concerns, with Degiorgio asking Agius and Vella whether it was more powerful than the one that severely injured, but did not kill, Romeo Bone. The two men confirmed it contained 500g of explosive material.

To ease concerns, Agius even purchased the exact model car Caruana Galizia used to help them familiarise themselves with the vehicle.

On 15th October 2017, Muscat received a phone call from Degiorgio, informing him that Caruana Galizia had parked her car outside her residence. The three men went to the Naxxar garage to collect the bomb.

George Degiorgio picked the car lock and the men placed it under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The next day, Muscat and Alfred Degiorgio kept watch of Caruana Galizia’s house. At one point, she exited her home but immediately turned back, Muscat has said.

Alfred told George to be patient. Caruana Galizia then exited her house and the bomb was detonated. She was murdered instantly.

Muscat and the Degiorgios were arrested on 5th December 2017 and charged with the murder. That same day, both Agius and Vella were arrested, but the police did not have enough evidence to prosecute.

Middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma was able to confirm the bomb had been supplied by “Ta’ Maksar” but was short on details. However, it was Vince Muscat’s information that led to their arrests.

Arnaud has confirmed that Muscat has corroborated other evidence in the police’s possession, but did not provide more details.

The sitting is underway at the moment.

