Columbia University Gives Special Recognition To Daphne Foundation, Legal Team And Supporters At Global Freedom Of Expression Prizes

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and its legal team have been given special recognition at Columbia University’s Global Freedom of Expression Prizes.

The special recognitions were given to those “who have gone above and beyond in their defence of freedom of expression”.

“For their work in removing obstacles in their fight against impunity for the death of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, we would like to give special recognition to the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and its legal team and supporters,” a representative from Columbia said during the virtual ceremony.