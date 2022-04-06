Columbia University Gives Special Recognition To Daphne Foundation, Legal Team And Supporters At Global Freedom Of Expression Prizes
The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and its legal team have been given special recognition at Columbia University’s Global Freedom of Expression Prizes.
The special recognitions were given to those “who have gone above and beyond in their defence of freedom of expression”.
“For their work in removing obstacles in their fight against impunity for the death of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, we would like to give special recognition to the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and its legal team and supporters,” a representative from Columbia said during the virtual ceremony.
The legal team include former MPs Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi, Eve Borg Costanzi, Joseph Zammit Maempel, Tony Murphy, and Doughty Street lawyers Caoilfhionn Gallagher, Jonathan Price and Jennifer Robison.
The Supreme Court of Malta and the First Hall of the Civil Court were also given special recognition for “their decisions in legal rulings relating to protests speaking out against the assassination of Mrs Caruana Galizia”.
Since her assassination on 16th October 2017, Daphne herself has received over 30 posthumous awards and honours from all over the world.
Columbia Global Freedom of Expression is an initiative of Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger and “seeks to contribute to the development of an integrated and progressive jurisprudence and to advance understanding of the norms and institutions that best protect the free flow of information and expression”.
