Daphne Public Inquiry Wants To Take A Look At Yorgen Fenech’s WhatsApp Chats  

Yorgen Fenech’s WhatsApp messages and other electronic data from the murder suspect’s devices could soon be analysed by a panel of judges looking into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

At the end of yesterday’s sitting, which saw former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri testify at length, the board’s chairman, Judge Emeritus Michael Mallia, confirmed the public inquiry fully intends to continue its work into the new year.

“The search for truth should never be subjected to arbitrary and unilateral terms which may condition those called to judge,” he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has repeatedly said the inquiry should end on 15th December, arguing that its terms of reference came with an initial nine-month deadline which was extended by three months after the courts had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Mallia noted that that this deadline comes with a proviso about “the proper fulfilment” of the inquiry’s brief, which grant the investigation an element of flexibility.

He noted that new evidence has come to light in the form of a trove of data from the phone and electronic devices of Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged with conspiring to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

Police commissioner Angelo Gafa, Economic Crimes Unit head Alexandra Mamo and homicide inspector Kurt Zahra testified that this data, which was analysed by Europol forensic experts and presented to court in hard drives last month, could be “substantially useful” to the public inquiry.