Darren Debono Pleads Guilty Over Not Naming Accomplices In HSBC Heist

Darren ‘it-Topo’ Debono has pleaded guilty for refusing to identify his accomplices in the 2010 HSBC heist while testifying under oath.

Debono, who was granted a plea deal over the heist, was sensationally arrested in court after refusing to name names despite turning state witness.

He has pleaded guilty to charges of refusing a court order to testify and recidivism. He will remain in custody until Monday when he will be sentenced.

He confirmed under oath that Muscat had accompanied him to the HSBC Qormi headquarters but refused to name the other two robbers who accompanied him into the bank.

“Please your honour, I won’t name them. I don’t want to put my son’s life in danger,” Debono pleaded.

Magistrate Monica Vella warned him of the implications of his stance and asked if he would reconsider his position. After Debono continued to refuse, she ordered his immediate arrest and investigation, also instructing the police to charge him within the next 48 hours over his failure to cooperate in court.

Last month, Debono was handed a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty for the attempted hold up. Lovin Malta has reported that Debono did not inform investigators who is accomplices were.

It courted significant criticism with many admonishing the role of Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa in the plea deal. A protest calling for the Attorney General’s resignation will take place at 6.30pm.

Debono’s decision to turn mute at such a crucial juncture will continue to arouse suspicion around major figures linked to the attempted heist, which includes Minister Carmelo Abela and former minister Chris Cardona.

George and Alfred Degiorgio, who have been charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and are linked to the heist, have also named the two men as accomplices in major crimes. Abela was an HSBC manager at the time of the attempted robbery.

On 30th June 2010, a group of robbers attempted a heist on the HSBC headquarters in Qormi while police were busy working on a state visit of Italy’s President.

Police were able to arrive on the scene quickly after receiving an anonymous tip-off. Some 65 shots were fired at police.

The robbers managed to get away. However, Muscat and Debono were later charged in connection to the robbery.

Muscat’s lawyer and Cardona’s partner David Gatt was charged with the heist, but charges were eventually dropped.

