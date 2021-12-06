Darren Debono’s Lawyers Call Out Prosecution For Not Disclosing That He Isn’t On UN Or EU Sanctions List  

Lawyers for oil trader Darren Debono have called out the prosecution for not disclosing that their client has never been listed under UN or EU sanctions.

Debono was in court today to answer to money laundering charges the police filed against him and Jeffrey Chetcuti, his friend and former Malta international football team-mate.

His lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell, Giannella Demarco and Gianluca Caruana Curran got to cross-examine Neville Aquilina, chairman of the Sanctions Monitoring Board.

They asked Aquilina whether Debono was ever listed under UN or EU sanctions and he responded in the negative. He also confirmed that a letter had been sent to Debono which confirmed this state of affairs.

This angered Debono’s defence team, who accused the prosecution of being selective in the evidence they presented to the court and not disclosing evidence that could help their client.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said it would be one thing if the prosecution knew about this evidence but failed to present it, and another if it had no idea about it in the first place.

Recently, Aquilina testified in a separate money laundering case against Debono’s brother Pier-Paul Debono, who used to be director of Darren Debono’s company World Water Fisheries.