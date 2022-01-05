Darren ‘It-Topo’ Debono Pleads Guilty To 2010 Failed HSBC Holdup Ahead Of Koħħu Trial

A man part of a trio accused of being behind a failed HSBC heist has pleaded guilty.

Darren ‘it-Topo’ Debono pleaded guilty Wednesday evening during an urgent sitting in court. He is expected to be given a 10 and a half year prison sentence tomorrow morning as part of his plea. An attempted homicide charge was dropped.

His admission comes just one day before a trial by jury for hitman-for-hire Vince ‘il-Koħħu’ Muscat. Following his plea, Debono will now be testifying as a witness.

The long-awaited trial has already proven controversial.

A police constable who was involved in a shootout with fleeing robbers outside the HSBC headquarters in 2010 has asked the courts to allow him not to testify because of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder he still suffers as a result.