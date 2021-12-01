Darrin Zammit Lupi’s Photos Of Becs’ Battle With Cancer Features In CNN’s Year In Pictures

The project, entitled ‘The first photo I ever took of my daughter and the last’, was published by Reuters in April and contains photos of Zammit Lupi and his daughter Rebecca (known as Becs) as she battled an aggressive form of bone cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heartbreaking photographs chartering the story between award-winning photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi and his daughter Becs’ battle with cancer has been featured in CNN’s Year in Pictures.

Rebecca, a Maltese student and dance fanatic, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2019 and underwent multiple rounds of radiotherapy as she bravely battled the rare form of bone cancer.

Becs sadly died last January. Since her death, scores of people have raised money in honour of Becs, including one 1,000km run from Tommy Wallbank.

Zammit Lupi was also the recipient of the Lovin Social Media Award for best photographer.

