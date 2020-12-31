Daughter Of COVID-19 Victim Furious And Tearful After Father’s Addolorata Grave Mementoes Trashed

د . إAEDSRر . س

A woman whose father recently died of COVID-19 has been left in tears on New Year’s Eve after finding out that all the mementoes that were placed on her dad’s grave at the Addolorata Cemetery have been swept away.

“We had to dig through discarded flowers in the trash to find framed photos and battery-powered candles, which were clearly still working because they were still flickering,” the woman told Lovin Malta. “I get that they should clean up the flowers, but not all those memories of my dad. I’d rather they just do nothing and let me clean the grave by myself.”

“We could see other people crying while searching for framed photos of their loved ones in the trash.”

“It’s so shameful what they did to us; the person who did this should be grateful that he wasn’t present when we found out what happened.”

Pledging to report this incident to the cemetery authorities, the woman said this goes to show how COVID-19 victims are “treated like numbers and trash”.

A Facebook post by the second woman detailing the 'lack of dignity' shown towards the dead at the Addolorata Cemetery

Her cries echo those of another woman, who today warned that cemetery workers are showing sheer disrespect to people buried in graves for COVID-19 victims. 

“Elderly COVID-19 victims died without dignity, but at least give them dignity after death. They came and trashed everything that was on the grave – fresh flowers, framed holy pictures, candles and personalised birthday cards.” 

“I urge everyone whose relatives have been buried in COVID graves to go and check the graves before the refuse collectors arrive. I managed to save some things.”

Sources close to the health authorities informed Lovin Malta that the private company which manages the Addolorata Cemetery should only intervene to discard rotting flowers and used-up candles, meaning their discarding of personal items is beyond their remit. 

