Daughter Of COVID-19 Victim Furious And Tearful After Father’s Addolorata Grave Mementoes Trashed

A woman whose father recently died of COVID-19 has been left in tears on New Year’s Eve after finding out that all the mementoes that were placed on her dad’s grave at the Addolorata Cemetery have been swept away.

“We had to dig through discarded flowers in the trash to find framed photos and battery-powered candles, which were clearly still working because they were still flickering,” the woman told Lovin Malta. “I get that they should clean up the flowers, but not all those memories of my dad. I’d rather they just do nothing and let me clean the grave by myself.”

“We could see other people crying while searching for framed photos of their loved ones in the trash.”

“It’s so shameful what they did to us; the person who did this should be grateful that he wasn’t present when we found out what happened.”

Pledging to report this incident to the cemetery authorities, the woman said this goes to show how COVID-19 victims are “treated like numbers and trash”.