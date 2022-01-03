David Thake Challenges Prime Minister To TVM Debate: ‘You Bring Your Tax Returns And I’ll Bring Mine’

“The two of us will then answer journalists’ questions. Try and convince him and see if you manage.”

“Whenever Robert Abela wants, we can go on PBS together,” Thake said. “I’ll bring my tax returns from the last ten years and those of my company, and he will do the same.”

Thake, who has been facing the heat from the Labour Party in recent days due to his company’s overdue VAT bill , responded to a Facebook commenter telling him to pay his VAT that he’s willing to debate the Prime Minister on the national broadcaster.

Nationalist MP David Thake has challenged Prime Minister Robert Abela to a debate on TVM over their respective tax situations.

Last week, Times of Malta reported that Thake’s telecommunications company Vanilla Telecoms owes the tax authorities around €270,000 in VAT.

Thake vehemently denied that Vanilla had tried to evade tax, arguing that the VAT returns were filed on time and that his company’s own accounts department had actually taken the initiative after realising the VAT department’s website wasn’t showing updated figure for the company since 2016.

He said a voluntary repayment programme is being finalised and that the amount immediately due stands at €174,790, due to a government tax deferral scheme to help businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Labour Party described the issue as a “clear case of tax evasion” and PL Whip Glenn Bedingfield said that Thake could even be charged with misappropriating funds.

Thake countered this allegation by referring to past court judgments which drew a clear line between misappropriation and non-payment of civil dues.

The Nationalist Party has also tried to turn the tables on the PL by challenging Abela to publish his tax returns and clarify whether he has declared all his properties and boats.

