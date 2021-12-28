Days After Malta Training Camp, Diego Maradona’s Brother Hugo Dies Of Heart Attack

Hugo Maradona, the brother of Argentinian footballing legend Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack just days after he was in Malta for a Qormi F.C. training camp.

According to La Repubblica, Maradona died of a heart attack at his home in Naples. He was 52-year-old and is understood to have died on the spot.

The news comes days after Maradona was in Malta to take part in a Qormi F.C. training camp between 16th and 19th December.