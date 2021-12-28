Days After Malta Training Camp, Diego Maradona’s Brother Hugo Dies Of Heart Attack
Hugo Maradona, the brother of Argentinian footballing legend Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack just days after he was in Malta for a Qormi F.C. training camp.
According to La Repubblica, Maradona died of a heart attack at his home in Naples. He was 52-year-old and is understood to have died on the spot.
The news comes days after Maradona was in Malta to take part in a Qormi F.C. training camp between 16th and 19th December.
He was a former Argentine youth international who also played for Ascoli in the Italian Serie A as wells as Spains’ Rayo Vallecano and Austria’s Rapid Vienna.
Widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever graced the international game, Diego Maradona also died of a heart attack in November 2020 just days after undergoing emergency brain surgery.
Tag someone who needs to read this