DB’s Revised ITS Plan Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ And ‘Blatant PR Stunt’, Activists Warn

Activist group Moviment Graffitti has warned that db Group’s revised plans for their project at the former ITS site were simply a “blatant PR stunt” to increase the built-up area of the development.

Yesterday, the db Group decided to halve the size of its controversial mega-development in St George’s Bay, praising itself for downscaling the project without having the legal obligation to so. The maximum height of a proposed construction project has dropped from 31 storeys to 17.

However, as Moviment Graffitti warned, the project’s plans now include two tower of 17 storeys (there was only one before) and a 12-storey hotel.

“DB’s new plans are essentially a trojan horse. What they are really doing is that they are increasing the built-up area by a total of three new residential floors, while at the same time reducing the available open spaces.”

“It is clear that the widespread opposition to this project from residents forced DB back to the drawing board, but in spite of appearances the developers remain intent on further degrading our quality of life,” a spokesperson said.

Moviment Graffiti did acknowledge that the new plans do feature reduced heights, but the say that the project’s overall volume remains unchanged. The group said the height was not only source of objections to the project, noting that residents were upset about the volume of activity it will generate in the area.

Concerns over infrastructure will remain, with a taxpayer-funded tunnel still needed to ensure the project can be developed.

“DB mistakenly believe residents will be conned into believing they’ve designed a solution for all these issues. The proposed development is completely out of context with the surroundings and would therefore nullify the new PA policy on scheduling and contexts, rendering the ITS building’s Schedule 2 status virtually useless,” it said.

They also noted that the new plans do not make any future increases in height impossible, correctly noting that this was a loophole used by developer Joseph Portelli to increase the height of his Mercury Tower.

The ITS-DB project has amassed over 15,000 objections during the three representation periods held over the past three years, with widespread opposition voiced by residents, three local councils, the Local Councils’ Association and various NGOs.

“We believe the process, from the transfer of land to planning, is deeply flawed and designed to favour the developer. This latest twist in the saga makes us even more determined in our opposition to this monstrous project. The land given to DB should be returned to its rightful owner, the people of Malta, and not used to bury our citizens in dust, noise and greed,” Moviment Graffitti concluded.

