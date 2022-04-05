د . إAEDSRر . س

Dead Body Discovered In Car In Qormi Valley

A dead body has been discovered in a car in a valley in Qormi. 

Police confirmed that officers are on site searching the valley for more information. Police were unable to provide further details like whether the body was of a man or a woman. 

However, reports claim that the body found belongs to a man and was found in the trunk of the car.

Police found the body following reports of a foul smell emerging from the vehicle.

 

This is a developing story

