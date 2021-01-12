Dead People Keep Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments In Malta

People who passed away decades ago are receiving coronavirus vaccine appointment letters.

Relatives have expressed their confusion after they received a letter from health authorities on behalf of the deceased asking them to come in for their COVID-19 jab.

“Today I received a letter from the health department inviting an individual to an appointment for the COVID vaccine,” someone said online.

“One major problem! The said person passed away in 1987!” she said.

The administrative issue appears to have affected more than one individual on the island with health authorities acknowledging their mistake.

“We are aware that our contact lists may not be fully updated. We apologise if we send out invites to individuals who have passed away,” a health ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

According to a well informed sources, deaths prior to 1995 haven’t been accounted for – meaning there are some letters being sent to people who passed away over 20 years ago.

“In that case we ask relatives to inform us on the 145 helpline,” the spokesperson said.

Thankfully, the confusion caused by these letters hasn’t resulted in any of the newly-procured coronavirus jabs going to waste in Malta.

“Vaccines will not be lost if those having an appointment for the vaccine do not turn up. We are using a just in time supply reconstitution process, whereby vaccines are not lost,” the spokesperson continued.

