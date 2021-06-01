Dead Turtle Entangled On Fishing Line And Stuck On Large Hook Washes Up In Balluta Bay 

A turtle has washed up in a popular St Julian’s bay with a large fishing hook in its mouth.

The disheartening site was shared by the Sliema Local Council, who lamented the death of the rare marine animal in Maltese waters.

“Unfortunately, the turtle didn’t make it,” the council said in a statement.

The turtle can also be seen to be entangled in fishing line.

The Sliema Local Council went on to share a quote from former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales.

“Sooner or later, we will have to recognise that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans.”