د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Debenhams Malta To Stay Open As Brand Prepares To Shut Down Worldwide

Author profile image

By

Debenham’s two outlets in Malta will remain open, despite the fact that the brand is set to shut down all of its 124 shops overseas.

All 12,000 of the brand’s employees overseas are likely to lose their jobs.

Retail experts said that the outlets’ closure and the near-collapse of parent company Arcadia is said to be down to senior management being  ‘out of touch’ with target markets.

Despite this, United Group, the parent company of the Debenhams franchise in Malta confirmed that local trading operations will continue as normal in both Sliema and Paola outlets.

“Debenhams in Malta is operated independently from the UK under a franchise agreement and has done so for the past decade,” United Group director Simon Gatt Baldacchino said.

“At this stage, United Department Stores Limited, the local operators, are assessing all options in hand and are monitoring the developments in the UK closely.”

Gatt Baldacchino highlighted that the company is adamant about giving Debenhams Malta’s customers an excellent shopping experience this festive season.

Tag a friend who loves shopping

READ NEXT: BREAKING: Malta Hits Grim 10,000 Total COVID-19 Cases Milestone

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK