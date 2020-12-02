Debenhams Malta To Stay Open As Brand Prepares To Shut Down Worldwide

Debenham’s two outlets in Malta will remain open, despite the fact that the brand is set to shut down all of its 124 shops overseas.

All 12,000 of the brand’s employees overseas are likely to lose their jobs.

Retail experts said that the outlets’ closure and the near-collapse of parent company Arcadia is said to be down to senior management being ‘out of touch’ with target markets.

Despite this, United Group, the parent company of the Debenhams franchise in Malta confirmed that local trading operations will continue as normal in both Sliema and Paola outlets.

“Debenhams in Malta is operated independently from the UK under a franchise agreement and has done so for the past decade,” United Group director Simon Gatt Baldacchino said.

“At this stage, United Department Stores Limited, the local operators, are assessing all options in hand and are monitoring the developments in the UK closely.”

Gatt Baldacchino highlighted that the company is adamant about giving Debenhams Malta’s customers an excellent shopping experience this festive season.

Tag a friend who loves shopping