Defunct Tram Station Gets Cleaned Up After Years Of Falling To Ruin In Marsa

However, by 1929, the operation was terminated as the company running the system went bankrupt – and new infrastructure was subsequently built.

Utilising a meter-wide track travelling to cities such as Valletta, Marsa, Paola, Żebbuġ and Birkirkara, the tracks ran on the road parallel to the Valletta-Mdina railway line, allowing the traffic system to be used by cars and buses.

Malta’s tram system was run by the Malta Tramways Ltd which operated electric trams between 1905 and 1929.

A former tram station in Marsa is getting a bit of a facelift as state cleaners begin the process of refurbishing the dilapidated site.

Now, the station in Marsa is being cleansed in a new joint operation between the Marsa Local Council, the Home Affairs Ministry and the Cleansing Department.

Marsa mayor Josef Azzopardi announced the operation, which comes after Marsa was named Malta’s first capital of culture. The town has been given a €200,000 fund for a full program of events that includes fireworks displays, art exhibitions and musical shows.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, mayor Azzopardi said the City of Culture was putting a “spotlight” on the many historical buildings in the town “which are in a state of neglect”.

“We want to rehabilitate these buildings,” Azzopardi said. “Last year the Local Council of Marsa applied for a scheme to restore a small baroque church in church wharf, Marsa. Our application was accepted and we look forward that this year, this beautiful church will be restored by the Restoration Directorate.”

“The Church known as ta’ Ċejlu is close to the tram depot. Thus, the vision of the council is to promote the area, the private sector is already interested and we will keep pushing the government to invest in the area especially through the construction of the ex power station area.”

Azzopardi noted that after 1929, the former tram stations were used by a trades school, before falling into disuse after 2005 when the trade school was turned into an open centre.

“As a council, we cannot just leave such building to become ruins.”