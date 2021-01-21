Daphne Killers Hurl Insults At Magistrate, Deputy AG, And Lawyers During Hearing

Alfred and George Degiorgio, the two brothers charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, launched a verbal tirade against a Magistrate, Deputy Attorney General and parte civile lawyers during a sitting today.

During the compilation of evidence against the two men and Vince Muscat, George Degiorgio hurled insults at several members inside the court, notably Deputy AG Philip Galea Farrugia and parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

According to several reports, the men requested for secret recordings taken by state witness Melvin Theuma of main suspect Yorgen Fenech. When it was turned down, George Degiorgio began his tirade.

“Has she heard the recordings? Then tell her to get them here. You and the AG are breaching our rights,” he said

“Issa naraw ta’ min tgħaddi (now we will see who prevails),” he continued, allegedly addressing Azzopardi.

Guards were forced to apply handcuffs to them before escorting them out of the courtroom. Muscat remained silent.

The Degiorgios have usually been stoic figures during the compilation of evidence, rarely uttering a word. Today, was the first real show of emotion from the two men.

They have been behind bars ever since they were arrested in connection with the assassination in December 2017.

The sitting, which was brief, also saw psychiatrists confirm that Theuma is fit to testify in the sittings following his suicide attempt in July 2020.

